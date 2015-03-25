 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Croatian Marin Cilic powers through to Wimbledon final by seeing off Sam Querrey

14 July 2017 04:24

Marin Cilic stands one win away from a first Wimbledon title after powering past Sam Querrey to book his place in the final.

Querrey had knocked out the limping Andy Murray in the previous round on Centre Court but another shock proved beyond the American as Cilic prevailed 6-7 (6/8) 6-4 7-6 (7/3) 7-5.

It was less of a routine victory than the score suggests. Querrey snatched the first set and very nearly took it to a fifth only for Cilic to break at the crucial moment to seal victory after two hours and 56 minutes.

Cilic is the first Croatian to go the distance at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic beat Tim Henman to reach the Wimbledon final in 2001. He will await the winner of Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych, who contest Friday's second semi-final.

Source: PA

