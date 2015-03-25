Could history be against Andy Murray at this year's Wimbledon?

Andy Murray begins his Wimbledon title defence on Monday but, having just turned 30, history could be against him.

With the Scot going into the Championships having voiced concerns over how much he has left in the tank, Press Association Sport assessed the records of repeat Wimbledon champions and other leading players in the five years either side of their 30th birthdays.

Murray told BBC Sport two weeks ago : "My coach, Ivan Lendl, was still competitive at the top until he was about 32 but generally by early 30s is when players have struggled to stay at the top.

"I know some of the players have been doing really well until their mid-30s recently, but maybe the next couple of years are the last few where I have a chance to compete for the biggest tournaments."

The man for Murray to emulate if he wishes to add to his two SW19 titles is indeed the most decorated player of this generation. Roger Federer won the 2012 title aged 30 and has since reached two finals and last year's semi-final.

Converting players' performances to a points system - one for a first-round exit, two for the second round and on up to six for the semi-final, with seven for the tournament runner-up and eight for the winner - that gives Federer an average of six points, equivalent to a semi-final place.

In the five years before hitting 30, meanwhile, the Swiss enjoyed two wins, another final and two quarter-finals for an average of 6.6 points.

Jimmy Connors, champion in 1974 and 1982, enjoyed as impressive a run up to 30 - reaching at least the semi-finals for five straight years, with his second title and a 1978 final spot giving him a 6.6-point average. That, though, dropped to 4.8 after 30 even as he reached another final and two more semis.

Lendl played in the semi-finals aged 30 in 1990, his fifth successive year reaching at least that stage, but never again progressed beyond round four as his points average dropped from six in the five years before 30 to 3.75 in the four he played afterwards.

John McEnroe won the last of his three titles aged 25, reaching the following year's quarter-final before missing the tournament two years running and losing in 1988's second round. Averaging 5.0 for the years he played, he holds relatively steady at 4.25 after turning 30 thanks to semi-finals in 1989 and 1992.

Pete Sampras, whose seven Wimbledon titles are enough for a share of the all-time record, played at the Championships only once after turning 30, as did three-time champion Boris Becker. Bjorn Borg, who won five titles, retired aged 26 and a brief comeback in the 1990s amounted to little.

John Newcombe played three out of five Wimbledons each side of his 30th birthday, his points average dropping from 7.67 to 4.0. Fellow Australian great Rod Laver, who won the tournament aged 29 and 30, missed the five years prior to that after turning professional before the start of the Open Era.

That leaves 1992 champion Andre Agassi alone among the top-echelon players in improving his SW19 record after turning 30, and he was coming from a lower base. Semi-final appearances aged 30 and 31 helped lift Agassi's average from 4.0 to 4.5 points.

Murray carries a 6.8-point average into his 30th birthday, with Novak Djokovic on 6.4 as he also prepares for his first appearance since that milestone.

Rafael Nadal, who lurks in the same half of this year's draw as Murray and presents the main threat to his world number one ranking, turned 30 before last year's tournament but was absent due to injury. The resurgent Spaniard thus has his first chance to improve on a surprisingly meagre 3.2 average from the latter half of his 20s.

Source: PA

