Convincing win takes Petra Kvitova into Bank of the West Classic quarter-finals

04 August 2017 05:24

Second seed Petra Kvitova eased into the quarter-finals of the Bank of the West Classic on Thursday.

The Czech defeated Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko 6-2 6-2 to set up a clash against Catherine Bellis.

America's Bellis was another straight sets winner in Stanford, defeating Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg 7-6 (7/3) 6-2.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is also through to the last eight as a result of her 6-4 6-0 success against America's Alison Riske.

Next up for the Russian is a match against Coco Vandeweghe, a 6-0 6-2 conqueror of fellow American Nicole Gibbs.

In the Citi Open at Washington, Simona Halep needed to come from a set down to make sure of her place in the last eight.

The Romanian hit back to sink Colombia's Mariana Duque-Marino 3-6 6-4 6-2 and set up a quarter-final tie against Ekaterina Makarova.

Monica Niculescu is also into the last eight, following a 6-4 7-6 (7/2) win over another Romanian, Patricia Maria Tig. Julia Goerges awaits in the quarters.

Another German, Andrea Petkovic, beat Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 6-2 4-6 6-0 and will next face Bianca Andreescu. Canada's Andreescu defeated France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-2 6-3.

