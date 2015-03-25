 
Caroline Wozniacki sets up final with Katerina Siniakova in Bastad

29 July 2017 08:23

Caroline Wozniacki will get a fifth chance to win her first WTA Tour title of the season after booking her place in the final of the Ericsson Open in Bastad.

The former world number one battled through three tough sets to beat Belgium's Elise Mertens 7-5 4-6 6-2 and reach her fifth final of the year.

Wozniacki saved four break points en route to claiming the opening set but Mertens fought back in a dominant second set to set up the decider.

But Wozniacki showed her class to step up and break her opponent three times in the final set to set up her title chance against Czech Katerina Siniakova.

The 21-year-old continued her superb week by upsetting Caroline Garcia of France 6-2 7-5, breaking her opponent twice in each set to make the final.

Chinese second seed Peng Shuai beat compatriot Han Xinyun in straight sets to reach the final of the Jiangxi Open in Nanchang.

World number 30 Peng had too much for her relatively inexperienced opponent as she broke Han five times to wrap up a 6-0 6-3 win in 82 minutes.

In the final, Peng will face Japanese 22-year-old Nao Hibino, who needed just 67 minutes to cruise past Chinese wild card Wang Yafan 6-0 6-2.

Source: PA

