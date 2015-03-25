 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Caroline Wozniacki races into Rogers Cup third round

09 August 2017 03:24

Caroline Wozniacki started her challenge for a second Rogers Cup title with a comfortable second-round win against Ekaterina Alexandrova in Toronto.

The 2010 champion and sixth seed needed just an hour to sail through 6-3 6-0 and reach the third round.

She is joined in the last 16 by fifth seed Elina Svitolina, who prevailed 7-6 (7/4) 6-4 against Daria Kasatkina in Tuesday's other second-round match.

In the first round, home hope Eugenie Bouchard suffered an early exit. The wild card, ranked 70th in the world, was unable to beat qualifier Donna Vekic, who progressed 6-3 6-4.

Agnieszka Radwanska, winner in 2014 and competing for the first time since her wedding in July, breezed past Coco Vandeweghe 6-3 6-2.

The world number 10's victory sets up a clash with Timea Babos, who saw off 17-year-old Bianca Andreescu 6-4 6-1.

Elsewhere, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova dropped just one game in a demolition of Alize Cornet, while 16th seed Elena Vesnina beat Alison Riske 6-3 6-3.

Oceane Dodin retired when trailing Ashleigh Barty 5-0 in the opening set while Caroline Garcia battled bast Sorana Cirstea in three sets.

Ekaterina Makarova, Catherine Bellis, Magdalena Rybarikova and Barbora Strycova are also through to the second round.

Source: PA

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his