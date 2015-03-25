 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Caroline Wozniacki lands WTA Finals title in Singapore

31 October 2017 01:54

Caroline Wozniacki claimed the biggest title of her career after defeating Venus Williams for the first time to win the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore.

The Dane beat her American opponent, the oldest woman to reach the final at 37, 6-4 6-4 to finish the year as world number three.

"Going into the tournament you know that it's going to be a tough one," Wozniacki told a press conference.

"I'm really proud of how I have played all week and how I have fought and how I really produced some great fighting out there.

"To be here with the trophy means a lot, and it's a great way to finish off the year.

"I was hoping that if I'm going to beat her (Williams) at least once in my career it had to be today. I just went out there and I just did my best."

Former world number one Wozniacki looked to be on course for a comfortable win at 5-0 in the second set only for Williams to rally and take the next four games.

However, the Dane broke her opponent's serve to secure her second title of the year after winning last month's Pan-Pacific Open in Tokyo.

"I was up 5-0, everything was going well, and all of a sudden, Venus just starts upping her game," added Wozniacki.

"She went for her shots, she started serving to my body, and I'm just so happy that I managed to win in the end."

Williams, who won this title nine years ago, accepted she only really performed in patches

"(Wozniacki) played really well the whole match," she said.

"You know, I played well parts of the match and tried my best."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as