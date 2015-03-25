 
Caroline Wozniacki finishes strongly to reach the second round in Sweden

25 July 2017 08:54

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki needed three sets to overcome Pauline Parmentier 6-3 3-6 6-2 in the first round of the Ericsson Open.

Wozniacki, a finalist in Bastad in 2009, recovered from an early break to take the opening set but was soon struggling in the second as Parmentier, fresh from a quarter-final run at last week's Bucharest Open, won five games on the spin to take it into a decider.

The Frenchwoman broke early once more to lead 2-0 but Wozniacki reeled off the next six games to seal victory in one hour and 52 minutes.

Carla Suarez Navarro eased into the second round with a 6-1 6-0 demolition of Jasmine Paolini while Kiki Bertens won 6-1 6-4 against Carina Witthoeft and Katerina Siniakova saw off Rebecca Peterson 6-3 3-6 6-1.

However, number-eight seed Julia Goerges retired with a thigh injury against lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova with the score at 6-4 2-2.

There was a surprise in China as A rina Rodionova knocked defending champion Duan Ying-Ying out in the first round of the Jiangxi Open in straight sets. The Australian required one hour and 42 minutes to beat the fifth seed 7-5 6-4.

Sixth seed Jelena Jankovic was also a straight-sets winner, beating 20-year-old Kang Jiaqi 6-2 7-5.

Source: PA

