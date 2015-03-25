 
Caroline Wozniacki eases through to quarter-finals in Cincinnati

18 August 2017 01:24

Caroline Wozniacki is through to the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati after ending the run of qualifier Ashleigh Barty on Thursday night.

Wozniacki was a comfortable 6-4 6-2 winner as the sixth seed reached the last eight of this tournament for the fourth time in her career.

Barty was impressive early on, breaking Wozniacki to take a 3-1 lead, but it proved a temporary setback for the world number five.

Second seed Simona Halep also advanced in straightforward fashion, beating number 15 Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 6-3.

Fourth seed Garbine Muguruza was given more of a workout as she saved match points to battle past American Madison Keys, beating the 16th seed 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7/3).

Eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova beat Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 6-4.

Source: PA

