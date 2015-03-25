Caroline Wozniacki breezes into Bastad semis

Caroline Wozniacki chalked up a 41st win of the season as she breezed into the semi-finals of the Ericsson Open in Bastad.

The top seed, who has won more matches than anyone else in 2017 without yet taking a title, took all but four games against Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Kozlova.

The Swiss converted five of six break points, conceding her own service just once, as she wrapped things up 6-3 6-1 in an hour and 11 minutes.

She will meet Belgium Elise Mertens in the final four, following a 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Aleksandra Krunic.

Mertens has won a prize this year, taking her maiden title in January's Hobart International, but she is ranked 55th in the world to Wozniacki's seventh.

Third seed Caroline Garcia also progressed at Barbora Krejcikova's expense.

Garcia was a 6-2 4-6 7-5 victor, with 10 aces along the way.

A meeting with second seed Anastasija Sevastova was scuppered after she lost to seventh seed Katerina Siniakova 6-3 5-7 7-5.

Three of the four semi-finalists at the Jiangxi Open will be Chinese, after a good day for the home support in Nanchang.

Second seed Peng Shuai defeated another Chinese competitor, Zhu Lin, 7-6 (7/2) 6-0, while Han Xinyun bettered Australia's Arina Rodionova 6-1 7-5.

Wildcard Wang Yafan was the first to book her slot in the next stage, courtesy of a 7-6 (9/7) 6-0 victory over Hsieh Su-wei but Nao Hibino of Japan broke the trend.

She defeated Lu Jing-Jing, who would have made it a full complement of Chinese players had she won, instead going down 6-2 6-3.

Source: PA

