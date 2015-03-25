 
Caroline Garcia wins twice in one day to book semi-final place at Mallorca Open

23 June 2017 09:54

Defending champion Caroline Garcia won twice in one day to book her place in the semi-finals of the Mallorca Open.

The Frenchwoman's second-round clash against Jana Cepelova had been suspended because of darkness on Thursday.

She returned to complete a 6-3 6-7 (5/7) 6-3 victory and then defeated Roberta Vinci 6-2 7-6 (10/8).

In the semi-finals, Garcia will face second seed Anastasija Sevastova in a rematch of last year's final after the Latvian saw off Ana Konjuh 7-5 1-6 7-6 (7/5).

Eighteen-year-old American Cici Bellis continued her brilliant run with a 6-3 6-2 win over Kristyna Pliskova and will face Julia Goerges, who won an all-German clash with Sabine Lisicki 6-2 6-4.

Source: PA

