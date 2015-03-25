 
Caroline Garcia fights back to progress to semi-finals in Strasbourg

25 May 2017 09:54

Defending champion Caroline Garcia survived a first set scare to book her place in the semi-finals of the Strasbourg International on Thursday.

The French 23-year-old fought back from a double break down and saved six set points before overcoming Czech Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (7/3) 6-2.

Garcia will face seventh seed Daria Gavrilova in the semi-finals after she won a marathon clash with fellow Australian Ashleigh Barty 6-4 6-7 (7/3) 7-6 (7/5).

Another Australian, former champion Sam Stosur, also made it back into the last four with a 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 win over Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain.

Stosur will next meet eighth seed Shuai Peng of China, who took 74 minutes to overcome American Shelby Rogers 6-0 6-4.

Top seed Kiki Bertens made it through to the semi-finals of the Nuremberg Cup with a 6-4 6-3 win over American Alison Riske.

Bertens will next face Japan's Misaki Doi who led Yaroslava Shvedova 6-4 when the Kazakh retired with a knee injury.

Qualifier Barbora Krejcikova also reached the semi-finals with a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7/2) win over Germany's Carina Witthoeft.

Source: PA

