Can't wait to enjoy a year as Wimbledon champion - Roger Federer

Roger Federer savoured Wimbledon history after winning his eighth title at the All England Club.

Five years after he tied with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, Federer defeated a tearful Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 to become the first man to lift the trophy eight times.

The 35-year-old also became the oldest winner in the Open era and extended his overall grand slam record to 19 - four clear of Rafael Nadal.

Wimbledon was the tournament where Federer made his big breakthrough with victory over Pete Sampras back in 2001 and then his first grand slam title two years later.

He won every year between 2003 and 2007 before adding further titles in 2009, 2012 and now 2017.

"I hoped to have a chance maybe one day to be in a Wimbledon final and have a chance to win the tournament," he said.

"Winning eight is not something you can ever aim for, in my opinion. If you do, you must have so much talent and parents and coaches that push you from the age of three, who think you're like a project.

"I was not that kid. I was just really a normal guy growing up in Basle, hoping to make a career on the tennis tour.

"I guess I dreamed, I believed, and really hoped that I could actually maybe really do it, to make it real. So I put in a lot of work, and it paid off.

"It is very special. Wimbledon was always my favourite tournament, will always be my favourite tournament.

"My heroes walked the grounds here and walked the courts here. Because of them I think I became a better player, too. To mark history here at Wimbledon really means a lot to me just because of all of that.

"To be Wimbledon champion for an entire year now is something I can't wait to savour and enjoy."

Cilic began the match playing well but it became very clear all was not well after three games of the second set when he sat down on his chair and sobbed uncontrollably.

He later revealed he was hampered by a painful blister on his left foot and, although he fought until the end, the outcome was inevitable.

When Federer sent down an eighth ace on match point to clinch a 19th grand slam title, he held his arms aloft and then let his own tears flow as he looked up to wife Mirka and their four children in the player box.

Britain had two more Wimbledon champions to celebrate as Jordanne Whiley won a fourth consecutive wheelchair doubles title with Yui Kamiji before Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis took the mixed doubles crown.

With defending champions Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen on the other side of the net, a home winner was guaranteed, and it was Murray and Hingis who clinched it 6-4 6-4.

Source: PA

