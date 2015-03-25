Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter and Naomi Broady through in US Open qualifying

Great Britain will have three representatives in the final round of qualifying for the US Open after Cameron Norrie, Naomi Broady and Katie Boulter were all victorious on Thursday.

Norrie, who has been in fine form on the North American hard courts this summer, started the ball rolling with a 6-4 7-5 victory over Sekou Bangoura.

The 22-year-old is making his debut at Flushing Meadows and will play Japan's Go Soeda on Friday for a place in the main draw.

Boulter is also playing in New York for the first time after sneaking into qualifying when other players withdrew and has certainly made the most of her opportunity.

The 21-year-old, ranked 250, produced the best win of her career with a 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over third seed Danka Kovinic.

The Montenegrin is currently ranked 144 places above Boulter and was once a top-50 player.

The young British player found herself under pressure in the deciding set but broke serve to lead 5-4 and then saved a break back point before clinching the win.

In the final round, Boulter, who impressed on her Wimbledon debut last month, will take on Turkey's Ipek Soylu.

Broady is the experienced one of the trio at this level and has ranking points to defend after reaching the second round 12 months ago.

The 27-year-old found herself in a real battle with Turkey's Cagla Buyukakcay before eventually coming through 7-5 6-7 (3/7) 6-4 after two hours and 48 minutes.

Broady looked to have made the crucial move when she established a 5-2 lead in the deciding set but Buyukakcay threatened a comeback.

It was a testy encounter where both women complained about the line calls but it was Broady who served it out at the second time of asking.

She will hope to avoid an unwanted hat-trick having twice fallen at this stage before when she faces American Nicole Gibbs on Friday.

Norrie, Boulter and Broady are looking to join Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund, Aljaz Bedene, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson, who were all direct entrants into the main draw.

Source: PA

