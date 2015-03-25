Cameron Norrie books place in US Open main draw

Cameron Norrie booked his place in the main draw of the US Open with a 6-1 7-6 (7/5) victory over Japan's Go Soeda.

Norrie only turned professional earlier this year but has made swift strides, booking his place in qualifying at Flushing Meadows with his first title on the second tier Challenger Tour.

The British number five, ranked 226, had never played in grand slam qualifying before but did not drop a set in three matches, beating Alexander Bublik, Sekou Bangoura and then Soeda.

The 22-year-old joins compatriots Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund, Aljaz Bedene, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson in the main draw, with Naomi Broady and Katie Boulter due to play their final qualifiers later.

Norrie made his grand slam debut at Wimbledon, losing in the first round to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Source: PA

