 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Cameron Norrie books place in US Open main draw

25 August 2017 07:08

Cameron Norrie booked his place in the main draw of the US Open with a 6-1 7-6 (7/5) victory over Japan's Go Soeda.

Norrie only turned professional earlier this year but has made swift strides, booking his place in qualifying at Flushing Meadows with his first title on the second tier Challenger Tour.

The British number five, ranked 226, had never played in grand slam qualifying before but did not drop a set in three matches, beating Alexander Bublik, Sekou Bangoura and then Soeda.

The 22-year-old joins compatriots Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund, Aljaz Bedene, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson in the main draw, with Naomi Broady and Katie Boulter due to play their final qualifiers later.

Norrie made his grand slam debut at Wimbledon, losing in the first round to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Source: PA

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.