Cameron Norrie advances in US Open qualifying but Brydan Klein is out

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie is a step closer to making the US Open main draw but Brydan Klein's hopes are over.

Norrie, 21 and with a current ranking of 226, is eyeing a debut appearance at Flushing Meadows and won his first qualifying round against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-2 6-2.

Bublik, who was beaten by Andy Murray in the opening round at Wimbledon, is ranked 103rd in the world and was seeded seventh in the qualifying draw, but had no answer to Norrie, who dominated on his serve.

Norrie won 93 per cent of his first serves, while saving both break points he faced, and will now take on Teymuraz Gabashvili or Sekou Bangoura in the next round.

His compatriot Klein will not be joining him, though, after a three-set defeat to Frenchman Vincent Millot.

Klein, 228 in the world, took the first set but Millot responded to win 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7/9).

Naomi Broady, Laura Robson and Katie Boulter all begin their qualifying campaigns on Wednesday night.

Source: PA

