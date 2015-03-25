Brydan Klein slumps to swift Wimbledon exit

British number six Brydan Klein kept his temper but lost his footing and his first-round match against Yuichi Sugita.

The fiery Australia-born 27-year-old, handed a wild-card invitation to Wimbledon, bowed out in straight sets to the world number 44.

Last month an outburst in which Klein seemed to call himself "stupid" effectively cost him his match against Sam Groth in Nottingham, after the umpire docked him a game.

Klein therefore minded his Ps and Qs on Court 16, even keeping his cool after a nasty fall saw him twist his knee which required lengthy treatment.

By that stage Sugita, who won his first ATP World Tour title in Turkey on Saturday, was already a set and a break to the good.

Klein was clearly struggling with the injury and won just one more game, with the Japanese player securing a 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 6-0 victory.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.