Brydan Klein beaten in French Open qualifier

Britain's Brydan Klein has been beaten in the first round of French Open qualifying at Roland Garros.

The world number 175 failed to take any of five break point opportunities as he fell 6-2 6-2 to Germany's Max Marterer.

Klein was the only British man in the qualifying with four others - Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans and Aljaz Bedene - going straight into the main draw.

Players must win three qualifying rounds to reach the first round proper, the draw for which is set to be made on Friday, May 26.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.