British trio look to make progress on packed day at US Open

Kyle Edmund, Cameron Norrie and Aljaz Bedene will all fly the flag for Britain on a packed day of action at the US Open.

Bedene was due to play his first-round match on Tuesday against Andrey Rublev but that fell victim to the wet weather in New York.

Only three matches were completed on the outside courts and Bedene and Russian Rublev must try again on Wednesday, while Edmund and Norrie are due to play their second-round contests.

There are 87 singles matches on the schedule for the third day of play, and fortunately the forecast is good.

Edmund and Norrie provided the good news on a mixed first day for Britain, with Johanna Konta and Heather Watson both suffering defeat.

Qualifier Norrie secured his first main draw victory at a grand slam when Russian opponent Dmitry Tursunov retired after losing the first two sets.

Edmund, meanwhile, overcame fatigue to upset 32nd seed Robin Haase in straight sets and next meets American Steve Johnson.

Johnson was one of the players Edmund beat in his run to the semi-finals of the Winston-Salem Open last week, when he played seven matches in seven days.

"I played him last week so we obviously know each other's game style pretty well," said the British number two, ranked 42.

"He's got a big first serve, big forehand. The backhand he doesn't hit as well as his forehand because he slices it.

"I'm playing well, I've played a lot of matches, I'm in a good place. I'll just go out there and do my best. Once I'm out there I'll figure it out the best I can."

Norrie is some way behind Edmund at 225 in the rankings but has made rapid strides and will climb inside the top 200 thanks to his four wins here.

The pair are friends and Edmund has been impressed by his compatriot's swift progress.

''He's done really well and to qualify is great,'' he said. ''You feel good and to win your first grand slam match.I remember winning my first grand slam match and it's a great feeling.

''He seems to just be getting better coming from college. We get on really well and it's just good to have more Brits at tournaments. We're probably the youngest two so potentially in Davis Cup we'll be playing together.''

Norrie faces a tough task in round two against 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta but feels it is a good opportunity.

He said: ''I actually like it. He's going to give me some rhythm, he's not going to serve me off the court. I can play my own game and feel comfortable.

''Obviously he's a great player and it's going to be really tough but I'm looking forward to the challenge.''

Bedene sits close behind Edmund at 48 in the rankings and will hope to resume what has been a very good season after taking a short break for his wedding to pop star girlfriend Kimalie.

Source: PA

