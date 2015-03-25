British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Here, Press Association Sport gets to know the home contenders.

ANDY MURRAY

A hip problem is the latest obstacle in a difficult season for Murray, whose only match on grass so far was a first-round loss to Jordan Thompson at Queen's. But the Scot is the top seed and defending champion and will fully believe he can win a third title.

KYLE EDMUND

The British number two has trodden water for the first time in his career in 2017 but remains in the top 50. More at home on clay than grass, the 22-year-old Yorkshireman is looking for his maiden Wimbledon victory at the fifth attempt.

ALJAZ BEDENE

The Slovenian-born Briton has had an excellent season and will hope to have recovered from a wrist injury in time for his opening match against Ivo Karlovic. Bedene, 27 and ranked 56, favours clay but reached the second round at Wimbledon in 2015.

BRYDAN KLEIN

This is the third year in a row that Klein, ranked 230, has been given a wild card. The 27-year-old, whose mother was born in Manchester, switched allegiance from his native Australia in 2013.

CAMERON NORRIE

Another relatively recent convert, Norrie, who was raised in New Zealand by British parents, moved to Britain five years ago. The 21-year-old turned professional in May after a stellar college career in the United States and will make his Wimbledon debut against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

ALEX WARD

Taking on the mantle from Marcus Willis, Ward came through qualifying despite a ranking of 855. The 27-year-old from Northampton made his Wimbledon debut last year as a wild card before wrist problems and will play countryman Edmund in round one.

JAMES WARD

The 30-year-old has had a tough two years since reaching the third round of Wimbledon in 2015. Recently returned from knee problems, Ward has been rewarded for his service to British tennis, particularly in Davis Cup, with a wild card.

JOHANNA KONTA

A member of the top 10 since last year, Konta goes into the tournament as Britain's best hope for a home winner of the women's singles since Virginia Wade, provided the 26-year-old can overcome the effects of a fall suffered at Eastbourne.

NAOMI BROADY

The 27-year-old from Stockport needed a wild card after narrowly missing out qualifying directly. Broady's big serve and forehand are good weapons on grass but, at 6ft 2in, the low bounce causes problems with her movement.

HEATHER WATSON

It has been a disappointing season for the former top-40 player, who has slipped well outside the top 100. But her confidence has been restored by a brilliant run to the semi-finals of Eastbourne and Watson will have high hopes for SW19.

LAURA ROBSON

It seems longer than four years ago that Robson cemented her status as a likely future grand slam winner by reaching the fourth round. Wrist problems robbed her of the best part of two years and, now ranked 188, she continues to look a shadow of her former self.

KATIE BOULTER

The 20-year-old from Loughborough will make her grand slam debut after being given a wild card. A very good junior, Boulter has made steady progress in the senior ranks, winning three titles on the second-tier ITF circuit and climbing to 235 in the rankings.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.