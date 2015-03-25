British hopes rest with Andy Murray and Johanna Konta at Wimbledon

Andy Murray survived a late-night battle with volatile Italian Fabio Fognini to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The defending champion cruised through his opening two matches but found his title prospects in serious jeopardy on Centre Court.

Fognini is a fiery character and was docked a point for obscene behaviour, but had five chances to force a deciding set before Murray fought back to win 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5.

The world number one now has two days to recover before facing Frenchman Benoit Paire on Monday.

"I didn't feel like it was the best tennis at times, it was a little bit tense but I managed to get through," Murray told the BBC.

"I'm obviously happy to get through the first week and anything can happen from here."

Johanna Konta shrugged off her tag as favourite for the women's title despite cruising past Maria Sakkari and into the last 16.

Konta barely broke sweat on Court One in a 6-4 6-1 win over her Greek opponent.

France's 21st seed Caroline Garcia now awaits in the fourth round and while the draw is wide open heading into the second week, plenty of contenders remain.

''Everyone in the draw is in with a chance of taking the title - I'm pretty sure favourites also come and go,'' said Konta.

''They change daily almost. I'm just here, happy to have actually made it into the second week, happy to come through three battles this week.

''Again, I'm very much taking it one match at a time but I'm definitely working towards staying involved for a full two weeks.''

Heather Watson bowed out at a familiar stage and admitted she had underachieved .

The British number two has still never made the second week of a grand slam, but came close during a three-set thriller with former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

Watson took the first set, got blown away in the second and was then edged out in a nip-and-tuck third to lose 3-6 6-1 6-4.

''I was very upset after that match, to lose that one,'' she said.

''I've been feeling so great about my game, within myself. I just felt like I'd fallen at the same hurdle again.

''It was tough. I thought it could have gone either way. I was gutted to lose.

''Before when I got to the third round, I was pleased with myself that I'd done well. Now I kind of expect myself to.

''I've been around a while. I know how well I can play. I feel like I'm underachieving at the moment.''

British number four Aljaz Bedene was beaten 7-6 (7/4) 7-5 6-4 by 16th seed Gilles Muller in the first match on Court Two.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.