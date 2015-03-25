British duo Cameron Norrie and Kyle Edmund progress in the US Open

Cameron Norrie secured his first victory in the main draw of a grand slam as he joined Kyle Edmund in the second round of the US Open.

Prior to Johanna Konta's loss, it had looked a very good day for Britain, with Norrie two sets up on Dmitry Tursunov when the Russian retired and Edmund beating 32nd seed Robin Haase 6-3 7-5 6-3.

Norrie is the latest British hope to emerge, the 22-year-old honing his game on the college tennis circuit in the United States before turning professional in May.

He has not looked back since, pushing his ranking high enough to get into qualifying at Flushing Meadows and then rolling through three matches without dropping a set.

Tursunov was a kind draw, with the Russian former top-20 player having been badly affected by injuries in recent years and now ranked outside the top 600.

Norrie was made to work hard to stay in a very tight first set before coming through 9-7 on a tie-break but it became clear in the second Tursunov was struggling as he took a medical time-out for treatment to his knee.

When Norrie won the second set 6-1, Tursunov shook hands.

It was an anti-climactic way for Norrie's landmark victory to end, and he said: " Looking back this will be great, but it's kind of disappointing not winning the last point and him retiring.

"I did well to tough out the first set. I don't think he wanted to complete the second set, his knee was bothering him as well.

"I'm really happy and looking forward to the next match. I'm loving it in New York, I'm stoked with myself."

Norrie made his grand slam debut at Wimbledon after being given a wild card but was well beaten by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

This was a very different experience and the left-hander can now look forward to a second-round clash with 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

Edmund is only seven months older than Norrie but far more experienced at this level, with his best moment so far coming here last year when he reached the fourth round.

His progress has stalled a little since but he arrived in New York on the back of a run to the semi-finals of the Winston-Salem Open.

Because he made a late decision to enter that event, he had to go through qualifying, and this was Edmund's eighth match in 10 days.

He drank a can of Coca-Cola during the contest against Haase to boost his flagging energy levels but still had too much for the Dutchman in what was a mature, controlled performance.

He said of his unusual sustenance: "It worked today. I've played a lot recently so it was just to get myself going.

"The challenge was always just to keep the intensity high because I felt pretty tired. I felt when I needed to be right on it and play good points I did and I thought I managed his game style pretty well.

"You can't be completely fresh every match, every tournament of the whole year. You accept some matches you're going to feel great, some matches you're going to feel sore and aches and pains, and some matches you're going to be pretty exhausted.

"You just do the best you can. It is a good problem at the end of the day because I guess I was winning. I knew I could still win today."

Edmund will have a gentle hit on Tuesday and prioritise rest ahead of his second-round clash with American Steve Johnson, who he beat in a close match in Winston-Salem.

There was disappointment, though, for Heather Watson, who suffered a seventh straight first-round defeat in New York, losing 6-4 6-4 to France's Alize Cornet.

Watson said: " I fought my way back into the match and gave myself an opportunity but just wasn't able to take it. I thought she played very well. There were just a few too many unforced errors from my side.

"I still love New York. I felt a lot better in my match today than I had in previous years."

Source: PA

