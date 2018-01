Kyle Edmund beat Hyeon Chung 7-6 (7/3) 5-7 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International on Thursday.

The British number two took the first set in a tie-break and withstood a second-set wobble to eventually see off the South Korean.

Edmund will face either top seed, and defending champion, Grigor Dimitrov or Australian wild card John Millman in the last eight.

Source: PA-WIRE

