Britain's Brydan Klein bowed out of the Abierto Mexicano on Tuesday, beaten by Vincent Millot.

Lucky loser Klein, 27, lost 6-2 3-6 6-1 to the Frenchman in an hour and 41 minutes at Los Cabos.

Millot's victory earns him a second round meeting with Spain's Fernando Verdasco or America's Ernesto Escobedo.

Source: PA

