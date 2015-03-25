 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Boulter vows to invest Wimbledon windfall in her career as she targets top spot

01 July 2017 02:54

Wimbledon rookie and self-confessed shopaholic Katie Boulter will resist the urge to hit the high street after being gifted the biggest pay cheque of her career.

A wild card into the tournament has earned 20-year-old British number six Boulter a guaranteed Â£35,000, with the potential for more rewards to follow if she makes it a winning debut.

But Boulter is vowing to plough the earnings into her career, and although she sits at a modest 235th in the world rankings, her eyes are set on the very top.

"Ultimately I want to be world number one. I'm going to work as hard as I possibly can to become that," Boulter said.

Such ambition is admirable and Boulter might well go a long way, having recovered from injury and illness absences to improve her game over the last year.

Seeing diverse parts of the world is part of life for every young tennis professional, and fashion-conscious Boulter makes no secret of her love for shopping, taking time out to visit boutiques in far-flung spots.

"I think shopaholic sums me up," she said.

The goal for the Leicester-born youngster is to make her mark on tour without having to rely on hand-outs such as the wild cards that Wimbledon dishes out each year.

Her career prize-money until now sits around the Â£50,000 mark, so the sudden injection of funds is more than welcome. And Boulter is clear that she will not fritter away a penny - unless of course she starts to win through the rounds. In that case there might be a treat, and it will have been richly deserved.

"I think it can make a huge difference," she said of the initial windfall. "I'm going to be putting that money back into my tennis and I want to be able to travel with a coach.

"I think it's a game-changer when it comes to prize-money.

"Obviously I want to win some rounds and you get some more money, but the majority is going to go into my tennis."

She sees herself knocking on the door of the world's top 100 by the time next year's Wimbledon comes around.

Boulter reached the biggest final of her career in Kurume, Japan recently, losing out on the trophy to Laura Robson, the one-time junior Wimbledon winner.

Robson was a top-30 player at her peak, and Boulter is confident her fellow Wimbledon wild-card beneficiary can reach similar heights again.

Wrist trouble severely disrupted her tennis, but Robson is 18 months into her full-time return to the tour and resting just inside the top 200.

"I've become a little bit closer to her now, she's a good friend," Boulter said. "She's an amazing player and she works really hard so it's good to get exposure to being around her.

"She's getting stronger each day and she's becoming the player she's always been, and it's just great to see."

Source: PA

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.