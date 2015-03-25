Boulter vows to invest Wimbledon windfall in her career as she targets top spot

Wimbledon rookie and self-confessed shopaholic Katie Boulter will resist the urge to hit the high street after being gifted the biggest pay cheque of her career.

A wild card into the tournament has earned 20-year-old British number six Boulter a guaranteed Â£35,000, with the potential for more rewards to follow if she makes it a winning debut.

But Boulter is vowing to plough the earnings into her career, and although she sits at a modest 235th in the world rankings, her eyes are set on the very top.

"Ultimately I want to be world number one. I'm going to work as hard as I possibly can to become that," Boulter said.

Such ambition is admirable and Boulter might well go a long way, having recovered from injury and illness absences to improve her game over the last year.

Seeing diverse parts of the world is part of life for every young tennis professional, and fashion-conscious Boulter makes no secret of her love for shopping, taking time out to visit boutiques in far-flung spots.

"I think shopaholic sums me up," she said.

The goal for the Leicester-born youngster is to make her mark on tour without having to rely on hand-outs such as the wild cards that Wimbledon dishes out each year.

Her career prize-money until now sits around the Â£50,000 mark, so the sudden injection of funds is more than welcome. And Boulter is clear that she will not fritter away a penny - unless of course she starts to win through the rounds. In that case there might be a treat, and it will have been richly deserved.

"I think it can make a huge difference," she said of the initial windfall. "I'm going to be putting that money back into my tennis and I want to be able to travel with a coach.

"I think it's a game-changer when it comes to prize-money.

"Obviously I want to win some rounds and you get some more money, but the majority is going to go into my tennis."

She sees herself knocking on the door of the world's top 100 by the time next year's Wimbledon comes around.

Boulter reached the biggest final of her career in Kurume, Japan recently, losing out on the trophy to Laura Robson, the one-time junior Wimbledon winner.

Robson was a top-30 player at her peak, and Boulter is confident her fellow Wimbledon wild-card beneficiary can reach similar heights again.

Wrist trouble severely disrupted her tennis, but Robson is 18 months into her full-time return to the tour and resting just inside the top 200.

"I've become a little bit closer to her now, she's a good friend," Boulter said. "She's an amazing player and she works really hard so it's good to get exposure to being around her.

"She's getting stronger each day and she's becoming the player she's always been, and it's just great to see."

Source: PA

