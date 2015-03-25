Billie Jean King pep talk inspired Claire Liu to Wimbledon success

American Claire Liu landed the Wimbledon girls' title after a pep talk from Billie Jean King.

The 17-year-old from the Californian city of Thousand Oaks secured her first junior grand slam with a 6-2 5-7 6-2 victory over compatriot Ann Li on Court One.

She then revealed how dinner with six-time Wimbledon women's singles champion King had prepared her for the challenges posed by the championships.

"One of my best friends, Taylor Johnson, her mentor is Billie Jean King. I was able to have dinner with her before Wimbledon. It was such an amazing experience, for sure," Liu said.

Asked what she took from their conversations, Liu said: " I think definitely just focusing on getting better, like not focusing on winning or losing or the results, just trying to get better each day, and have fun."

Liu was planning an evening of celebration with friends at a nearby Indian restaurant, and admitted she was still getting her head around the idea of being a Wimbledon champion - the first American since Chanda Rubin in 1992 to lift the girls' singles trophy.

She said: " It feels amazing. I just keep smiling all the time. I still can't even believe it. I mean, it's like a dream come true."

Source: PA

