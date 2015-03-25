 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Bid to shorten Davis Cup singles matches to best of three sets rejected

04 August 2017 09:53

Davis Cup singles matches will remain as best of five sets after a proposal to shorten them was rejected.

A vote of member nations at the International Tennis Federation's AGM saw 63.54 per cent vote in favour of a change to best of three sets, but the motion required a two-thirds majority to pass.

It had been expected to be the most straightforward of the big changes to force through as the ITF looks to reduce the strain on the leading players and tempt them back to the competition.

ITF president David Haggerty said: "We respect the decision of the AGM but are disappointed that our member nations have not approved the full package of Davis Cup and Fed Cup reforms endorsed by the ITF Board.

"Change is needed to ensure the long-term future of these iconic and historic competitions, and we remain committed to working with our national associations and other stakeholders on finding ways to enhance Davis Cup and Fed Cup."

Three small changes were voted through, with the finalists in both Davis Cup and Fed Cup guaranteed the choice of hosting their first-round tie the following year.

There will be reduced pre-tie commitments for players, meanwhile, and reduced requirements for court availability, lowering costs for nationals associations hosting matches.

Davis Cup in particular has struggled to attract the leading names in recent years, with this season's first-round ties a low point.

The failure to force through a relatively simple change does not bode well for the ITF's hopes of more major shake-ups, including the move to a neutral final.

The world governing body announced in June that the board had approved a proposal to stage an event in Geneva from 2018-2020 featuring both the Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals.

But it subsequently decided to defer a vote on the plans until next year to "allow more time to reach alignment".

Source: PA

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.