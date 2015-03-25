 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Bernard Tomic's winless streak continues at Chengdu Open

27 September 2017 05:24

Bernard Tomic's winless streak continued as he was defeated by Kyle Edmund in the opening round of the Chengdu Open.

The controversial Australian, now ranked down at 146, has lost his last four matches, with his most recent victory coming at Eastbourne back in June.

British sixth seed Edmund dropped just two points on his first serve during a 6-4 6-2 victory and will face young American Jared Donaldson in round two.

Seventh seed Viktor Troicki was knocked out in round one, losing 6-3 2-6 6-2 to Nikoloz Basilashvili, but Marcos Baghdatis battled to a 6-7 (4/7) 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 win over Vasek Pospisil.

Swiss Henri Laaksonen posted the most impressive result of the day at the Shenzhen Open, beating seventh seed Joao Sousa 6-3 6-0.

Fifth seed Alexandr Dolgopolov advanced with a 6-3 6-4 victory over qualifier Lloyd Harris while eighth seed Donald Young defeated Nicola Kuhn 7-5 7-6 (7/4).

Source: PA

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Feature England

England's Ashes selection: Talking points...

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.

Feature Manchester City v Shakhtar Donestsk – story of the match

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donestsk – story of t...

FT | ???? 2-0 ? #cityvfcsd

A tough contest but the Blues come out on top thanks to @debruynekev and @sterling7! GET IN!! pic.

Feature Spartak Moscow v Liverpool – story of the match

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool – story of the match...

The points are shared.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Five talking points ahead of Atletico Madrid v Che...

Chelsea play at Atletico Madrid in Champions League Group C on Wednesday night.