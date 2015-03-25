Bernard Tomic's winless streak continues at Chengdu Open

Bernard Tomic's winless streak continued as he was defeated by Kyle Edmund in the opening round of the Chengdu Open.

The controversial Australian, now ranked down at 146, has lost his last four matches, with his most recent victory coming at Eastbourne back in June.

British sixth seed Edmund dropped just two points on his first serve during a 6-4 6-2 victory and will face young American Jared Donaldson in round two.

Seventh seed Viktor Troicki was knocked out in round one, losing 6-3 2-6 6-2 to Nikoloz Basilashvili, but Marcos Baghdatis battled to a 6-7 (4/7) 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 win over Vasek Pospisil.

Swiss Henri Laaksonen posted the most impressive result of the day at the Shenzhen Open, beating seventh seed Joao Sousa 6-3 6-0.

Fifth seed Alexandr Dolgopolov advanced with a 6-3 6-4 victory over qualifier Lloyd Harris while eighth seed Donald Young defeated Nicola Kuhn 7-5 7-6 (7/4).

Source: PA

