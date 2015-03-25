Belgium and France into Davis Cup final

Belgium and France will contest the final of the Davis Cup after winning their respective semi-finals against Australia and Serbia on Sunday.

The Belgians, who were beaten by Great Britain in the 2015 final and have never lifted the trophy, were 2-1 down heading into the final day but David Goffin's victory over Nick Kyrgios was followed by Steve Darcis' straight-sets success over Jordan Thompson in the deciding singles tie.

Like the Aussies, the French held a 2-1 advantage overnight and they got the crucial third win at the first time of asking as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga saw off Dusan Lajovic despite dropping the opening set.

France last hosted the final in 2014, but were beaten by Switzerland and have lost their two other finals since they claimed the Davis Cup in 2001.

Australia were two sets away from reaching the final as Kyrgios claimed the first against Goffin in a tiebreak in Brussels but the 26-year-old rallied and claimed a 6-7 (4/7) 6-4 6-4 6-4 triumph.

Darcis, who like Goffin was involved in the 2015 final, then secured a 6-4 7-5 6-2 victory over Thompson, winning the match with a fortuitous overhead shot which clipped the top of the net.

Over in Lille Tsonga started in unconvincing fashion as he dropped his first service game en route to a 6-2 success for Lajovic, who is currently the world number 80.

However, Tsonga soon found his rhythm and won the final three sets 6-2 7-6 (7/5) 6-2, dropping just two points on his serve during the fourth set.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.