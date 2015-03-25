Beaten Broady struggles with pressure of wild card

Naomi Broady became the second British woman to lose at Wimbledon after she endured a straight-sets defeat to Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

Broady was given a wild card for the main draw at the All England Club but was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Begu and followed compatriot Laura Robson in crashing out of the first round.

Defeat means Broady has now reached round two only once in 10 attempts at Wimbledon while world number 64 Begu goes through to face either Germany's Sabine Lisicki or the promising Croatian Ana Konjuh.

An upturn in form saw Broady break into the world's top 100 in the second half of last year but, now ranked 109th, she never found her rhythm on Court 14.

Her powerful serve was broken midway through the opening set and Begu never looked back, sealing the frame before storming into a 5-1 lead in the second.

Broady reduced the deficit with a firm forehand volley but any hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed as Begu served out for a comfortable win.

The British number three admitted afterwards that the pressure of playing in a home tournament, with a wildcard, may have affected her approach.

"I think you sometimes feel a bit more rushed. You're not able to think maybe quite as clearly as you are in a normal match," Broady said.

"You have been given this great opportunity by the All England Club and you really want to show them you deserve to be here.

"I'm sure they know that I have done that but it's still frustrating to not play my best. That's tennis. You can't get subbed off when you're not having a good day.

"You've just got to try and play through it and I did that. I just didn't find the answers to my game."

Source: PA

