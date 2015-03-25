Back to business for Konta after rock and roll summer

The serious business is about to begin again for Johanna Konta after a summer highlighted by meeting her favourite band U2 and riding rollercoasters.

Konta goes into the US Open among the favourites for the title and one of a remarkable eight women who could end the tournament ranked world number one.

It would take a highly unlikely series of results for that to happen but, after her brilliant run to the semi-finals of Wimbledon, there is no doubt Konta is a contender.

The 26-year-old has become used to the attention that goes with her status at the top of the game - but for a night last month the shoe was firmly on the other foot.

Konta was unable to see her favourite band U2 play in London during her Wimbledon run, so they invited her to their concert in Dublin instead.

"It was one of those experiences where you actually put hashtag 'life made'," she said. "It was incredible. I got to meet Bono and The Edge before the show.

"I got invited backstage and intercepted them while they were heading to physio, which was so cool for me to hear - that they were doing physio.

"The whole time I was a bit nervous because I was thinking these guys have got better things to do than meet me, they probably don't want to, they're probably being forced to.

"I was feeling so insecure. Then they saw me and said, 'Oh, we're so happy you're here.' Bono kissed my hand - I haven't washed it.

"I was literally like, 'Oh my God, they know my name!' The show was incredible, it was at their home so it was pretty insane."

Konta returned to action in Toronto and then Cincinnati earlier this month, where she was able to indulge her passion for theme parks.

The British number one admitted, though, that the meticulous preparation she applies to her career was sadly lacking this time.

She said: "I'm a massive rollercoaster fan, I went in Cincinnati - really, really frustrated with my approach to it.

"I should have gone really early in the morning and got fast-pass, because I only got on five rides in four hours. The last one I queued for an hour and, oh my goodness, it sucks the life out of you."

Konta could have been forgiven for lying in a darkened room for a week after Wimbledon, where she became the first British woman to reach the semi-finals of the singles since 1979.

She did it the hard way, too, coming through dramatic encounters against Donna Vekic, Caroline Garcia and Simona Halep before eventually losing to Venus Williams.

But Konta insisted, far from feeling drained, the experience left her energised and wanting more.

"It was probably my easiest Wimbledon experience, which was very interesting," she said.

"I think that's a positive thing but also shows how much time and maturity affects how you digest information and how you go through scenarios.

"I felt I did a very good job of digesting each match and each day very separately, and I was able to move on and recover for the next day.

"I didn't feel like I had this big build-up of emotion, so once I came to the end of the Championships, I felt I was ready for the next one."

Konta goes into the US Open having played just four matches on the North American hard courts, losing a very close contest to in-form Ekaterina Makarova in Toronto and then being beaten by Halep for the first time in the quarter-finals in Cincinnati.

But, what she may have lacked in volume, Konta feels she made up for in quality.

"I think the quality of matches has been good," she said. "I got challenged in a lot of great ways. I think I got to come through some matches which were difficult and I felt like I improved with each match I played. "

Konta will open her campaign in New York against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic on either Monday or Tuesday.

