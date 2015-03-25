Angry Russian Daniil Medvedev flings coins at Wimbledon umpire's chair

Stan Wawrinka's conqueror Daniil Medvedev kept himself in the Wimbledon spotlight but this time it was for the wrong reasons after he threw money at an umpire's chair.

The Russian created one of the stories of the opening day when he slayed three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka on Centre Court.

But he could not follow it up in the way he would have wanted as he was beaten in five sets on Court 16 by Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans.

Medvedev lost 6-4 6-2 3-6 2-6 6-3, but had been 2-0 up in the deciding set before letting it slip to trail 5-2 after he became angry at the decisions of umpire Mariana Alves.

Alves docked him a point, with the Russian asking for her to be removed from her position - a request which was denied by the match supervisor.

After Bemelmans wrapped up the win, Medvedev gave the umpire a cursory handshake before taking coins out of his wallet and throwing them at the foot of Alves' chair.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.