 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Angry Russian Daniil Medvedev flings coins at Wimbledon umpire's chair

05 July 2017 06:09

Stan Wawrinka's conqueror Daniil Medvedev kept himself in the Wimbledon spotlight but this time it was for the wrong reasons after he threw money at an umpire's chair.

The Russian created one of the stories of the opening day when he slayed three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka on Centre Court.

But he could not follow it up in the way he would have wanted as he was beaten in five sets on Court 16 by Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans.

Medvedev lost 6-4 6-2 3-6 2-6 6-3, but had been 2-0 up in the deciding set before letting it slip to trail 5-2 after he became angry at the decisions of umpire Mariana Alves.

Alves docked him a point, with the Russian asking for her to be removed from her position - a request which was denied by the match supervisor.

After Bemelmans wrapped up the win, Medvedev gave the umpire a cursory handshake before taking coins out of his wallet and throwing them at the foot of Alves' chair.

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature

Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY The Sun reports Manchester United captain WAYNE ROONEY has been left out of the club's pre-season

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.