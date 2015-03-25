 
Angelique Kerber takes Eastbourne wild card ahead of Wimbledon mission

17 June 2017 06:39

World number one Angelique Kerber will step up her Wimbledon preparations at the Aegon International in Eastbourne after accepting a wild card into the main draw.

A runner-up in Eastbourne in 2012 and 2014, German left-hander Kerber joins a line-up that includes Great Britain's Johanna Konta and defending champion Dominika Cibulkova, with seven of the world's top 10 female players entered for the event which begins on June 25.

Kerber, who also plays next week's Aegon Classic in Birmingham, said: "Eastbourne is a tournament I've loved playing over the years. The courts are world class and the fans are wonderful, so I'm very excited to get back there and get back playing on the grass."

The 29-year-old was runner-up to Serena Williams at Wimbledon last year. This year's Wimbledon begins on Monday, July 3.

The men's Eastbourne event has been boosted by the awarding of a wild card to Frenchman Gael Monfils, the world number 15 who will make his debut at the tournament.

Source: PA

