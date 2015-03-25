 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Angelique Kerber crashes out of Internazionali BNL d'Italia second round

17 May 2017 11:24

World number one and top seed Angelique Kerber suffered an unexpected defeat to Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome.

The German, who earlier this week replaced Serena Williams at the top of the WTA rankings, went down 6-4 6-0 against 21-year-old Kontaveit, the world number 68.

Kerber, who was handed a first-round bye, produced 22 unforced errors in her defeat, which took less than an hour.

"Everybody knows I am not a clay-court specialist," Kerber told wtatennis.com.

"I think I need one good match to also get my confidence back and then to see that it works, actually.

"Because I am working hard, I'm trying to practice really hard and trying to improve the movement, especially on clay, because it's not 100 per cent.

"I am not feeling so well on this surface."

Fourth seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia was also a surprise casualty, going down 1-6 6-1 6-3 to Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.

There was no such drama for number two seed Karolina Pliskova, however, as the Czech player beat American Lauren Davis 6-1 6-1 to take her place in the last 16.

Third seed Garbine Muguruza Blanco of Spain is also through after beating Latvia's Je?ena Ostapenko 2-6 6-2 6-1.

Venus Williams saw off Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in straight sets, 6-4 6-3, and the American will next face Johanna Konta, the British world number six.

However, 14th seed Barbora Zahlavova Strycova is out after the Czech lost 6-4 6-2 against Timea Bacsinszky. The Swiss will next take on Pliskova for a place in the quarter-finals.

Earlier on Wednesday, number six seed Simona Halep of Romania beat German Laura Siegemund 6-4 6-4 and Elina Svitolina, the eighth seed from Ukraine, defeated France's Alize Cornet 6-4 7-6 (13/11).

Holland's 15th seed Kiki Bertens is also through after beating Catherine Cartan Bellis of the United States 6-4 6-0, while 12th-seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 7-6 (7/4) 6-2.

Source: PA

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Feature Is Mourinho becoming the

Is Mourinho becoming the 'Desperate One'?...

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in E...

Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal for Real Madrid at Celta Vigo on Wednesday night was his 367th in Europe's top five leagues.

Feature Q&A on world number one Andy Murray

Q&A on world number one Andy Murray's dip in form...

Andy Murray's surprise second-round defeat to Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Monday continued a miserable start to the

Feature Rodriguez key to Mourinho

Rodriguez key to Mourinho's hopes of success next ...

It's fair to say James Rodriguez hasn't lit up the Bernabeu like many had hoped after his sensational form at the 2014 World Cup.

Feature United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to hijack City deal for Spurs star - Transfer News

United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to...

Gareth Bale has been linked with a surprise summer move to Manchester United.