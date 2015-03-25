Angelique Kerber comes through test but Karolina Pliskova out of Wimbledon

Title favourite Karolina Pliskova crashed out of Wimbledon and top seed Angelique Kerber survived a scare.

Pliskova, the Czech third seed, bowed out a day after two-time champion Petra Kvitova's exit and left Britain's Johanna Konta as the bookmakers' new favourite.

World number three Pliskova looked to be cruising at a set and a break up against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia.

But she grew increasingly frustrated and error-prone and eventually fell to a 3-6 7-5 6-2 defeat on Centre Court.

Pliskova said: "Obviously it's disappointing. My expectations were a little bit different than to make one round here.

"That's tennis. You can play well and still you don't have to win. That was my case today. I think it was a very tough round for a second round, a very tricky opponent.

"I was close to winning, but I didn't play well enough today."

Kerber was pushed all the way as she battled to a 7-5 7-5 victory over former semi-finalist Kirsten Flipkens.

The German saved a break point in the second set with a stunning drop shot, and then a bad miss from Flipkens brought up match point which Kerber took with a sweet lob.

Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki is through after a 6-3 6-4 win over Tsvetana Pironkova, and ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska saved two match points as she beat Christina McHale 5-7 7-6 (9-7) 6-3.

French 12th seed Kristina Mladenovic hit out at the condition of Court 18 after her shock 2-6 6-4 6-4 defeat by American Alison Riske.

Mladenovic, who claimed other players have also complained about the courts, said: "There's no more grass, the baseline where we are running, it's very slippery.

"I don't know how to describe it. It's not even clay. It's not flat. You kind of have to run light and be careful.

"I'm just honestly very happy and blessed that I didn't injure myself that much. At the warm-up I kind of twisted a little bit my ankle."

Her comments prompted the All England Club to inspect the court, and it was adjudged "playable as per normal".

American Bethanie Mattek-Sands was taken to hospital after suffering a sickening knee injury against Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court 17.

The 32-year-old's knee buckled underneath her as she went towards the net, leaving her screaming in agony on the turf.

"It was heartbreaking to see her that way," said a visibly shaken Cirstea.

Mattek-Sands' doubles partner Lucie Safarova, with whom she was favourite to add Wimbledon to their US Open, Australian Open and French Open titles, went to the court when she heard of the injury.

The 32nd seed was clearly upset but had to play her singles match against Shelby Rodgers, which she lost 6-7 (4/7) 6-4 6-3.

Source: PA

