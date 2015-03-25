Angelique Kerber beats Naomi Osaka to reach Toray Pan Pacific Open second round

Angelique Kerber gained revenge on Naomi Osaka as she won her first-round meeting of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Japanese star Osaka completed a miserable year for Kerber at grand slams when she dumped her out of the US Open at the first-round stage, but the German responded with a 6-3 6-4 win.

Eighth seed Kristina Mladenovic was given a humbling by Chinese Qiang Wiang, who won 6-0 6-0 and opens the draw up for British number one Johanna Konta.

Kurumi Nara also won as she came from a set down to beat Yulia Putintseva 2-6 6-4 6-2.

The big guns start the competition later in the week, with world number one Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Caroline Wozniacki and Konta all in action.

Sorana Cirstea, Luksika Kumkhum, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Irina-Camelia Begu, Priscilla Hon, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Beatriz Haddad Maia were all first-round winners at the Korea Open in Seoul.

In China, Yanina Wickmayer, Danka Kovinic, Aleksandra Krunic, Mona Barthel, Rebecca Peterson, Anett Kontaveit, Kateryna Kozlova and Ipek Soylu advanced in the Guangzhou Open.

Source: PA

