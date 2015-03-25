Anett Kontaveit marches on in Rome

Qualifier Anett Kontaveit continued her stunning run at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome by brushing aside Mirjana Lucic-Baroni to book her place in the quarter-finals.

The Estonian, who dispatched world number one Angelique Kerber with ease in the previous round, dominated against her veteran opponent and won 6-1 6-1 in just 54 minutes.

Next up for Kontaveit will be Romanian world number four Simona Halep who recovered from a second set lapse to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 4-6 6-0.

Third seed Garbine Muguruza also reached the last eight with a 7-5 6-4 win over Julia Goerges, and will face Venus Williams, who saw off British fifth seed Johanna Konta 6-1 3-6 6-1.

World number 33 Daria Gavrilova is another qualifier to make it through to the quarter-finals after she came from behind to beat Russian veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova 2-6 7-5 6-4.

And there she will take on 15th seed Kiki Bertens after the Dutch player proved a convincing 7-6 (3) 6-1 winner over Ekaterina Makarova of Russia.

Source: PA

