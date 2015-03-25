Andy Murray's Wimbledon defeat to Sam Querrey in numbers

Andy Murray's Wimbledon exit means British hopes of Centre Court singles glory this weekend lie with Johanna Konta.

Here is a look at Murray's defeat by Sam Querrey in numbers.

25 - Murray had won 25 consecutive matches against American players before encountering Querrey on Centre Court.

27 - Querrey thundered down 27 aces.

42 - At the 42nd attempt, Querrey has reached a grand slam semi-final.

70 - Querrey cracked 70 winners, against 33 by Murray.

285 - Murray is guaranteed to remain world number one after Wimbledon, with a 285-point cushion over Rafael Nadal.

331 - Querrey has played his next opponent, Marin Cilic, before at Wimbledon. In 2012 they contested the tournament's second-longest ever men's singles match, taking 331 minutes, with Cilic winning 17-15 in the fifth set.

275,000 - Murray's Wimbledon earnings, in pounds sterling, for reaching the last eight.

Source: PA

