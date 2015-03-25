Andy Murray's potential route to a third Wimbledon title

Andy Murray will begin the defence of his second Wimbledon title on Monday, providing he recovers from a hip problem.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the world number one's potential route to the trophy.

ROUND ONE - Alexander Bublik

Murray will open his campaign against 20-year-old Bublik, a lucky loser ranked 134. On paper it is a kind draw, with Bublik having lost 12-10 in a fifth set to Daniel Brands in the final round of qualifying. But the Russian-born Kazakh is an unpredictable showman who beat Lucas Pouille in the opening round of the Australian Open.

ROUND TWO - Dustin Brown

From one showman to another. German-Jamaican Brown is one of the most distinctive players on tour but offers danger too, famously upsetting Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015. Murray won their only previous meeting at the US Open seven years ago.

ROUND THREE - Fabio Fognini

Italian Fognini is one of the most talented players on tour but is also hot headed and erratic. The 28th seed has never been beyond the third round at Wimbledon but beat Murray easily in their most recent meeting on clay in Rome in May.

ROUND FOUR - Lucas Pouille

Murray could face a last-16 rematch with Nick Kyrgios, who he beat comfortably 12 months ago, but is seeded to face Frenchman Pouille. The 14th seed had a brilliant 2016, including reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, while he won one of the grass-court warm-up tournaments in Stuttgart.

QUARTER-FINAL - Stan Wawrinka

Murray and Wawrinka could find themselves facing off again on the big stage only five weeks after their dramatic French Open semi-final encounter, won by the Swiss. Wawrinka has never made it beyond the last eight at Wimbledon - the only grand slam tournament he is yet to win.

SEMI-FINAL - Rafael Nadal

If 10-time French Open champion Nadal makes it as far as the last four then it is safe to say his knees have held up a lot better on the grass than in recent years. The two-time Wimbledon winner has not been beyond the fourth round since 2011 but was in vintage form in Paris. Nadal has won all three previous meetings against Murray at the All England Club.

FINAL - Roger Federer

Should Murray overcome his troubled preparation to make it all the way to a fourth final, a rematch of his tear-jerking 2012 loss to Federer is likely to be on the cards. The 35-year-old won the most extraordinary of his 18 grand slam titles at the Australian Open in January and skipped the clay season entirely in order to give himself the best shot at claiming an eighth Wimbledon title.

Source: PA

