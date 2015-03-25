 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Andy Murray's potential route to a third Wimbledon title

01 July 2017 03:24

Andy Murray will begin the defence of his second Wimbledon title on Monday, providing he recovers from a hip problem.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the world number one's potential route to the trophy.

ROUND ONE - Alexander Bublik

Murray will open his campaign against 20-year-old Bublik, a lucky loser ranked 134. On paper it is a kind draw, with Bublik having lost 12-10 in a fifth set to Daniel Brands in the final round of qualifying. But the Russian-born Kazakh is an unpredictable showman who beat Lucas Pouille in the opening round of the Australian Open.

ROUND TWO - Dustin Brown

From one showman to another. German-Jamaican Brown is one of the most distinctive players on tour but offers danger too, famously upsetting Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015. Murray won their only previous meeting at the US Open seven years ago.

ROUND THREE - Fabio Fognini

Italian Fognini is one of the most talented players on tour but is also hot headed and erratic. The 28th seed has never been beyond the third round at Wimbledon but beat Murray easily in their most recent meeting on clay in Rome in May.

ROUND FOUR - Lucas Pouille

Murray could face a last-16 rematch with Nick Kyrgios, who he beat comfortably 12 months ago, but is seeded to face Frenchman Pouille. The 14th seed had a brilliant 2016, including reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, while he won one of the grass-court warm-up tournaments in Stuttgart.

QUARTER-FINAL - Stan Wawrinka

Murray and Wawrinka could find themselves facing off again on the big stage only five weeks after their dramatic French Open semi-final encounter, won by the Swiss. Wawrinka has never made it beyond the last eight at Wimbledon - the only grand slam tournament he is yet to win.

SEMI-FINAL - Rafael Nadal

If 10-time French Open champion Nadal makes it as far as the last four then it is safe to say his knees have held up a lot better on the grass than in recent years. The two-time Wimbledon winner has not been beyond the fourth round since 2011 but was in vintage form in Paris. Nadal has won all three previous meetings against Murray at the All England Club.

FINAL - Roger Federer

Should Murray overcome his troubled preparation to make it all the way to a fourth final, a rematch of his tear-jerking 2012 loss to Federer is likely to be on the cards. The 35-year-old won the most extraordinary of his 18 grand slam titles at the Australian Open in January and skipped the clay season entirely in order to give himself the best shot at claiming an eighth Wimbledon title.

Source: PA

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.