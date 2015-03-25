Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.

The 30-year-old will be looking to go one better and win his first title at the French Open after reaching the final 12 months ago.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at Murray's potential path to Roland Garros glory.

ROUND ONE - ANDREY KUZNETSOV

The 26-year-old Russian is ranked 85th in the world, down from a high of 39 last year. Murray has won their two previous meetings but Kuznetsov arrives in Paris on the back of a run to the semi-finals of the Geneva Open.

ROUND TWO - MARTIN KLIZAN

Left-hander Klizan is ranked 49th and is a potentially tricky customer. The 27-year-old has won three clay-court titles during his career and took a set off Murray in their only previous meeting in Vienna last year.

ROUND THREE - JUAN MARTIN DEL POTRO

The Argentinian cast doubt on his participation because of shoulder and back problems but, assuming he is fit, he is a player all the top seeds would have wanted to avoid. The former US Open champion has a big heart and a bigger forehand and defeated Murray in their last meeting - an epic Davis Cup clash last September.

ROUND FOUR - TOMAS BERDYCH

If Murray makes the last 16, another familiar foe is likely to be waiting. Murray had a lot of trouble with Czech Berdych earlier in his career but has won their last seven matches including 16 consecutive sets.

QUARTER-FINALS - KEI NISHIKORI

Eighth seed Nishikori is likely to be seriously tested by top-10 newcomer Alexander Zverev in round four but, if he comes through that - and can stay fit - he will fancy his chances of upsetting Murray again after winning their quarter-final clash at the US Open last year.

SEMI-FINALS - STAN WAWRINKA

A repeat of last year's semi-final is on the cards, which Murray won with one of his finest clay-court performances. Wawrinka, the 2015 champion here, has been inconsistent this season but usually reserves his best form for the grand slams.

FINAL - RAFAEL NADAL

If Murray makes it to the latter stages then Nadal and Djokovic being on the other side of the draw becomes significant. Recent form suggests it is Nadal that would come out on top of that clash as he chases an unprecedented 10th title. Murray is yet to win a set against Nadal in two previous meetings at Roland Garros.

Source: PA

