Andy Murray's injury troubles

Andy Murray was left contemplating what to do next after a hip injury hampered him during a five-set loss to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

It is the latest in a series of physical problems in 2017 that have contributed to a below-par season.

Here, Press Association Sports looks at Murray's injury history.

2004 - Murray was born with a bipartite patella, where the kneecap remains as two separate bones instead of fusing together in early childhood. It was diagnosed when he was 16 after he began to experience pain while training in Spain. He did not play a tournament for six months.

2005 - Murray experienced his first back problem and was sidelined for three months.

2007 - While playing a match on his 20th birthday in Hamburg, Murray tore a tendon in his right wrist and was forced to sit out both the French Open and Wimbledon.

2009 - Murray's wrist troubled him again, contributing to a fourth-round exit at the US Open and causing him to miss six weeks of the season.

2012 - The first sign of Murray's serious back problems emerged as he battled his way through to the French Open quarter-finals, leading former Wimbledon champion Virginia Wade to brand him a "drama queen".

2013 - Murray's back issues worsened, leading him to skip the French Open. Murray went on to win his first Wimbledon title but announced in September he would undergo back surgery, leading him to miss the rest of the season.

2017 - After a period of good health, Murray has had a succession of problems this year. He was diagnosed with shingles after an early loss at the Australian Open and then missed six weeks in the spring with an elbow injury.

Source: PA

