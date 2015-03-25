 
Andy Murray withdraws from Cincinnati Masters as injury problems continue

09 August 2017 05:53

Andy Murray has pulled out of the upcoming Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati due to an ongoing hip injury.

The British world number one has not played since his WImbledon quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey, but still hopes to fit for next month's US Open.

Murray said: " Unfortunately I won't be playing in Cincinnati as I continue my recovery. I always enjoy playing there and I look forward to returning next year.

"I'm continuing to work hard on the court with the aim of being in New York."

Source: PA

