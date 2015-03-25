Andy Murray waits on French Open draw

Andy Murray and his fellow title contenders will learn the path they must take to French Open glory on Friday as Roland Garros prepares to host the second grand slam of the year.

Murray goes into the tournament as world number one but scratching around for his best form after a difficult opening five months of the season.

The Scot has claimed only one title this year and lost early in both the key warm-up events in Madrid and Rome.

Murray has often reserved his best form for the grand slams, and he will hope Friday's draw gives him the chance to ease his way into the tournament.

The 30-year-old reached the final in Paris for the first time 12 months ago when he lost to Novak Djokovic, who became the first player in 47 years to hold all four slam titles simultaneously.

It has been a very bumpy ride since for the Serbian but he appears to be coming back into form at the right time and all eyes will be on his new coaching partnership with Andre Agassi.

A key focus of the draw will be where title favourite Rafael Nadal falls as he chases an unprecedented 10th title at Roland Garros.

Young guns Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev have made waves this clay-court season and will also hope for a kind draw as they look to go far in the tournament.

The women's tournament is the most open in living memory with Serena Williams on maternity leave and Maria Sharapova having been denied a wild card.

Title favourite Simona Halep was rated only 50-50 on Wednesday after damaging ankle ligaments and will give an update on her fitness on Friday.

The likes of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and France's Kristina Mladenovic have been tipped as potential champions while Britain's Johanna Konta will look for a breakthrough on her weakest surface.

British trio Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans and Aljaz Bedene are also in the main draw and Heather Watson will attempt to join them when she faces Dutchwoman Richel Hogenkamp in the final round of qualifying.

Source: PA

