Andy Murray to play at Hurlingham in Wimbledon warm-up

23 June 2017 04:09

Andy Murray is to warm up for Wimbledon with two exhibition matches at the Aspall Tennis Classic at Hurlingham next week.

The world number one has added the event into his schedule following his early exit at Queen's Club, where he suffered a shock loss to world number 90 Jordan Thompson on Tuesday.

The likes of last year's Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Tomas Berdych, Lucas Pouille and Tommy Haas are also playing at Hurlingham.

The exact schedule of Murray's matches has not yet been confirmed but he is likely to play on Tuesday and Friday.

The Scot said: "It is great to be back at The Hurlingham Club. It's a great setting and an ideal opportunity to get grass court practice ahead of Wimbledon."

Murray last played at the event in 2014 after he lost in the last 16 at Queen's.

As defending champion, the 30-year-old will play the first match of the Championships on Wimbledon's Centre Court on July 3.

Source: PA

