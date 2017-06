Andy Murray will begin his Wimbledon title defence against either a qualifier or lucky loser and has been drawn in the same half as French Open champion Rafael Nadal.

Murray will not find out his opening-round opponent until later on Friday but the British number one has been handed a potentially tricky first week.

He could face Dustin Brown in the second round, where the German knocked out Nadal two years ago, while big-hitting Italian Fabio Fognini may lurk in round three.

Source: PA

