Andy Murray takes confidence from first-round win at French Open

Andy Murray walked off Court Philippe Chatrier feeling significantly more positive about his French Open prospects after an encouraging first-round win over Andrey Kuznetsov.

The world number one arrived in Paris short of form and confidence and nursing a heavy cold after only four wins since February.

Russian Kuznetsov, ranked 73, would not normally have been seen as a major danger but the usual expectations around Murray have been significantly tempered.

The Scot showed why he has been struggling in the second set, allowing Kuznetsov to dictate and aiming sarcastic grins and applause at his box.

But a remarkable point early in the third set put him on the right course. Chasing a lob that looked certain to win the point, Murray somehow hooked it back over his shoulder, Kuznetsov netted the smash and the top seed went on to win 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-0.

''It was a good get,'' said Murray, who next plays Slovakia's Martin Klizan.

''When the lob went up, I thought that I wouldn't be able to reach it, but I did. I think he made a couple of simple errors after that. I got the break, and then obviously didn't look back from there.

''It definitely got better as it went on. I started to move a bit better towards the end. I was hitting the ball better when I was defending. That's something the last few weeks I haven't done so well and didn't start off the match doing particularly well.

'' It was a decent start, considering obviously how I played in the build-up. I still think I can do some things a bit better than I did today, obviously. I will try to keep that going."

Murray was joined in the second round for the third year in a row by Kyle Edmund, who was a convincing 6-3 6-2 7-5 winner over Portugal's Gastao Elias.

Those two results restored British spirits after the shock exit of seventh seed Johanna Konta, beaten 1-6 7-6 (7/2) 6-4 by world number 109 Hsieh Su-wei.

Konta was disappointed not to handle herself better emotionally, saying: ''I think I definitely would have liked to have done better with my frustration.

"I got a little bit frustrated in that third set, and I felt I could have done better with just having a bit more perspective. But I kept fighting. I definitely did not give up at any stage of that match until the very, very last point.''

British number three Aljaz Bedene plays his second-round match on Wednesday against Czech Jiri Vesely.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic meets Portugal's Joao Sousa while title favourite Rafael Nadal plays Dutchman Robin Haase.

In the women's tournament, 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza faces a tough test against fast-rising Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Petra Kvitova continues her comeback, taking on Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

