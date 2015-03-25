 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Andy Murray starts French Open campaign against Andrey Kuznetsov

26 May 2017 11:54

Andy Murray will open his French Open campaign against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov.

The world number one has been struggling recently but will hope the best-of-five-sets format allows him to rediscover the form that carried him to the final at Roland Garros 12 months ago.

Should Murray make it past 85th-ranked Kuznetsov in round one, he would face either Slovakia's Martin Klizan or French wild card Laurent Lokoli.

A potential major danger lurks in round three in the shape of 29th seed Juan Martin Del Potro, should he recover from injury problems in time.

Source: PA

