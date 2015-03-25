Andy Murray starts French Open campaign against Andrey Kuznetsov

Andy Murray will open his French Open campaign against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov.

The world number one has been struggling recently but will hope the best-of-five-sets format allows him to rediscover the form that carried him to the final at Roland Garros 12 months ago.

Should Murray make it past 85th-ranked Kuznetsov in round one, he would face either Slovakia's Martin Klizan or French wild card Laurent Lokoli.

A potential major danger lurks in round three in the shape of 29th seed Juan Martin Del Potro, should he recover from injury problems in time.

Source: PA

