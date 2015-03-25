 
Andy Murray shows no sympathy towards Dan Evans following positive drugs test

03 July 2017 05:39

Andy Murray showed no sympathy towards Dan Evans following his positive test for cocaine.

The British number three is serving a provisional suspension after failing a doping test at the Barcelona Open in April.

Evans looked devastated as he made the shock announcement at a hastily-arranged press conference last month and is now waiting to learn what sanction he will face.

It could be as long as four years if the offence is deemed performance-enhancing but is more likely to be in the region of two years.

What seems certain is that Evans, having finally established himself at the top level of the game, will now have to start again from the bottom.

Murray spoke to the 27-year-old, who has been a regular practice partner, after he had found out and on the eve of his public announcement.

The world number one has taken a consistently strong line on anti-doping and that clearly has not changed with the offender being a friend.

Murray said: "It will be a difficult time for him. But he put himself in that position. The rules are very clear. He broke those rules, and deserves his suspension.

"However long that's going to be, I don't know. But it's going to be a pretty long period, I'd imagine.

"In what was looking like it was going to be the best few years of his career, he got himself into a position to play in all the big events.

"He's going to have a few years away from the game now. You make your decisions. He's obviously made a really, really bad one there."

Source: PA

