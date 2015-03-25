Andy Murray relieved to win 'tense' clash with Fabio Fognini

Andy Murray was relieved to come through on the winning side of a four-set Wimbledon thriller against Italian Fabio Fognini.

The Scot looked set to be taken to a deciding set by his flamboyant opponent when he trailed 5-2 in the fourth, but Fognini could not convert five chances to take the match the distance.

Murray dug deep and the defending champion clinched a 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 victory.

"Obviously the end of the match was tense," Murray said. "And it was a tight game to break him as well in the five-all game.

"I served it out really well to finish but it was a very up-and-down match.

"I didn't feel like it was the best tennis at times, it was a little bit tense but I managed to get through."

Asked how he dealt with the mental test of taking on a player such as Fognini, Murray told the BBC: "It's obviously difficult, you're playing a guy who has all the shots like him.

"He generates power with a very short swing. It's difficult to see when he's going to hit the ball big.

"He was taking me out of my rhythm and it was also getting dark towards the end and we'd have probably had to come off and close the roof had I lost that fourth set.

"I was pleased to get off in four."

French player Benoit Paire awaits Murray in the fourth round.

Murray added: "I feel okay. I didn't feel I moved as well as in the first couple of matches but we've got a couple of days' break now where I can work on that, a nd hopefully get myself in a good rhythm over the weekend and come out and play some good tennis on Monday.

"I'm obviously happy to get through the first week and anything can happen from here."

Source: PA

