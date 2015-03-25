Andy Murray overcomes battling Fabio Fognini to reach fourth round

Andy Murray survived another Wimbledon nail-biter to join Johanna Konta in the fourth round.

While Konta shrugged off the added pressure of being made the women's title favourite with a straightforward 6-4 6-1 win over Maria Sakkari, Murray had to battle before beating Fabio Fognini 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5.

In a dramatic match, the combustible Fognini was docked a point for an obscene gesture in the fourth set as Murray saved five set points and fought back from 5-2 down.

The world number one said: ''I didn't think it was the best match. I didn't feel like I played my best tennis. But I won and I got through it. That's a really positive thing, obviously.

''Now I've got two days to work on some things, rest up a little bit, and get used to the conditions that we're playing in just now.

''The courts definitely have got a lot quicker than at the beginning of the event. It will be good to get a couple of days' practice in those conditions before another match on Monday.

''But I'm pleased obviously to be in the second week. Anything can happen from here.''

Both men were critical of the court surface, while Fognini is likely to be fined a chunk of his prize money for his antics, and was still in a combative mood in his post-match press conference.

''The umpire is French,'' he said. ''So Italy, France, we are always fighting. And they never won against us."

Murray will now have two days to prepare for a fourth-round meeting with another volatile player, unseeded Frenchman Benoit Paire.

Konta, installed as the woman to beat following defeats for Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova, will also have French opposition in 21st seed Caroline Garcia

''Everyone in the draw is in with a chance of taking the title - I think I'm pretty sure favourites also come and go,'' she said

''They change daily almost. I'm just here, happy to have actually made it into the second week, happy to come through three battles this week."

Murray and Konta were the only survivors of the four home players through to the third round, with Aljaz Bedene beaten 7-6 (7/4) 7-5 6-4 by 16th seed Gilles Muller and Heather Watson losing a tight battle against Victoria Azarenka.

The 25-year-old won the first set before former world number one Azarenka fought back to win 3-6 6-1 6-4.

Watson said: ''I was very upset after that match. I've been around a while. I know how well I can play. I feel like I'm underachieving at the moment.''

It was a good day for the favourites, with Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams, Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko all winning, but ninth seed Kei Nishikori was knocked out by Roberto Bautista Agut.

Source: PA

