Andy Murray makes cameo appearance with Rio stars in Wimbledon's Royal Box

Andy Murray made a surprise appearance in the Royal Box as a host of sporting stars were honoured at Wimbledon.

It has become tradition for medal winners from the Olympics and Paralympics to be invited to Centre Court on the middle Saturday of the championships.

The likes of boxer Nicola Adams, cyclists Laura and Jason Kenny, hockey stars Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh and rower Helen Glover all took their places in the Royal Box.

And they were joined by defending Wimbledon champion Murray, who was allowed to break the normal strict dress code as he had already begun his practice session.

Dressed in a white tracksuit, the Scot was given a prolonged standing ovation before heading back to Aorangi Park, where he prepared for his fourth-round clash against Benoit Paire on Monday.

Murray won tennis singles gold in Rio de Janeiro last summer, defending the title he landed in London four years previously.

Source: PA

